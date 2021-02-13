26 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that 26 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

In the Ministry’s update COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 8207.

However, only 642 of these are currently active cases. This includes eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the other 634 cases in isolation.

There are also 28 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 186, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 7379.

Meanwhile, to date, the ministry has tested some 54,973 persons in Guyana for the novel coronavirus virus.

