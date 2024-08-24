26 foreign females among 34 in custody after raid at Red Dragon night club

See below for the full statement from the Guyana Police Force on a raid conducted: 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛

Police conducted a raid exercise between 00:00 and 03:40 hrs today (Saturday August 24, 2024) at the Red Dragon Night Club located at Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

The Police operation, led by two Assistant Superintendents, entailed a thorough search of the Nightclub and each of the persons who were in the club, but nothing of evidential value was found.

However, a total of twenty-six (26) women of Venezuelan, Cuban and Dominican Republic nationality were found in the nightclub. Five male security guards, along with three barmen, were also found in the nightclub. They were all escorted to the CID Headquarters as investigations continue.

--- ---