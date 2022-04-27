$26.3M Maternal and Child Health Centre opens in Bartica

In keeping with government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare services and improved infrastructure in all ten administrative regions, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has commissioned a newly constructed Maternal and Child Health Center in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The centre was constructed at a cost of $26.3M.

“This is one of many things that would be happening in this region. We are looking at 16 other health centers, health posts in the region where we’ll be doing some work, we’ll be spending $100 million on those institutions and hopefully we can make some upgrades,” Dr. Anthony said.

He said such institutions are important to ensuring a healthy population. Without proper care, the Minister said, many complications could occur that could impact the life of a child.

“The care that you give to the mother who is pregnant, it is that care, once we do that well, that child will be born a healthy child,” the Minister noted.

Further, while speaking to health workers, Dr. Anthony said “we will work with you to enhance your skills so that we can improve the quality of service that we are offering.”

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer, Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala said the health of mothers and children is not one ‘to play with.’ He urged healthcare workers in the region to continue their hard work and commitment to provide the best services to citizens.

“This is a dream come true, it’s a beautiful building, but infrastructure alone cannot function in a vacuum. It takes people and not just people, it takes people who are committed, dedicated and passionate,” Dr. Sagala said.