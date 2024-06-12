250lbs of cannabis destroyed at Victoria Backlands

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On 2024-06-11, Police from Regional Division 4C, acting on information received, went to an area in the Victoria Backlands, East Coast Demerara, about three (3) miles from the Victoria access road, during which two plots of land measuring about two acres were seen being prepared by a 33-year-old resident of Victoria.

On seeing the ranks, the suspect ran in a southwestern direction into the thick vegetation, making good his escape.

Next to the land being prepared was a ‘makeshift’ camp with several bulky black plastic bags with partially dried leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis. There was also clothing, one mattress, one hammock, one iPhone, one BLU cellular phone, one Digicel WiFi connector, one National Identification card in favour of the suspect, one electronic tablet and foodstuff.

A search was conducted around the camp, and two suspected cannabis plants were found in a small bucket measuring about two feet in height. The estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is about 250 lbs.

The partially dried suspected cannabis and camp were destroyed by way of fire while samples were taken along with the plants and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

