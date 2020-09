In light of the negative impacts of Covid-19 on citizens, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced $25,000 per every household in Guyana.

President Ali said the government hopes this will help to support families during this pandemic.

“This $25,000 per household, I know, will go a far away in supporting those who are vulnerable and in critical need,” President Ali said.

He said $150M has been set aside for frontline workers, however, details on how the funds will be disbursed were not announced.