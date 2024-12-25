25 years of hard work burnt to the ground, rebuilt for Christmas

By: Mishael Henry



The smell of burnt charcoal lingers in the nostrils of Andrew McBean, and is etched into his memory like a sore scar.

Exactly 326 days ago, the fire that engulfed his home and business took everything from him everything, except his spirit to rebuild.

Today, as the festive season approaches, McBean reflects on his journey of recovery, now standing proudly in the rebuilt structure that he calls both home and workplace.

The fire began on a quiet February night at around 20:42hrs, consuming the wooden-and-concrete building located in Lamaha Park, Georgetown.

For McBean, it was the most devastating moment of his life.

He had returned home after an exhausting 12 hours flight from Canada, noticed the flickering of lights, and assumed it was nothing more than a lead up to a blackout.

Leaving briefly to run an errand, he returned to find his home and livelihood consumed by flames.

“I lost 25 years of hard work in mere minutes,” McBean recounted during an interview with this publication, his voice heavy with the weight of that night.

The structure, established in July 1999, had housed his clothing business, complete with essential equipment and stocks. It was more than a building; it was his identity, his stability, and his dream.

The sting of the fire was unbearable. The upper floor was completely destroyed, and the smell of smoke rendered even salvageable items unusable.

“There wasn’t anything worth saving,” McBean explained. “The fire brigade’s water damaged the remaining stock downstairs, and even after multiple wash cycles, the smoke clung to everything.”

Yet, amid the despair, the light that shun from the ravaging fire drew friends to him, similar to that of the shining star which shun around baby Jesus’s birth.

McBean found hope in the form of his friends, whom are well likened to the biblical three wise men.

“Three days after the fire, three of my closest friends brought me what I needed most—resources to start again,” he said.

One friend, Raphael Fraser, offered him a temporary space in an office building nearby.

“Literally as the fire was still burning that Friday night, Raphael proposed that I use a spare room in his building to set up a makeshift office,” McBean shared, with much gratitude evident.

Another friend, Marvin Francis, stepped in with financial support. As McBean visited Marvin the following day, he had the opportunity to encounter a contractor who brought another blessing. The contractor agreed to rebuild the structure at a reduced cost, charging only what was necessary to cover his workers’ wages.

“While I acknowledge ‘everyone who assisted’ I would like to specifically mention Raphel Fraser/Joseph King who made their office space available, Nigel Worrel who provided me with an apartment and Kenneth & Suberina Jones who provided invaluable support.”

By June, McBean had managed to set up a small office on the ground floor of his old building, allowing him to partially resume operations.

Over the months, with determination and the support of his community, he rebuilt not only his business but his home. Today, the building is 90% complete, with McBean living in a small apartment at the back as the finishing touches are applied.

Reflecting on his journey, McBean emphasised the importance of resilience and faith.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to never put off getting insurance. Fires don’t give warnings, and I never thought this would happen to me. It’s not something I’ll sleep on again,” he noted.

The road to recovery hasn’t been easy. McBean admits the emotional toll was overwhelming.

“Had this happened in the wee hours of the morning, I might not have been able to tell people about this story,” he confessed.

“But the support from friends and the kindness of my community kept me going. The season is about resilience and positivity. Despite everything, I’ve managed to stand again, and that’s a testament to the people around me and the faith I’ve held onto,” he expressed.

Today, the light of faith illuminating from Mcbean shines brighter than all of the fairy lights that twinkle throughout Lamaha Park.

The light shining from him is the light of faith which reminds Guyanese that no matter how much the pain of life’s tragedies burns, the blaze of faith can carry one through to the doors of triumph and victory.

