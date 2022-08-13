25-Y-O stabbed to death during cricket game 

A 25-year-old man, who was engaged to be married later this month, was stabbed to death during a cricket game at the CIOG ground on Woodford Avenue, Georgetown on Friday evening.

Dead is Karim Khayoum of Regent Street, Georgetown. He was also an active member of the Muslim community.

Based on reports reaching this publication, the now dead man would normally play cricket. On Friday evening, he met up with his friends at the CIOG Ground after going shopping for his wedding earlier in the day.

However, during the match, Khayoum and a young man who was said to be a close friend engaged in a heated argument over name-calling. During the confrontation, the suspect picked up a knife and stabbed the young man in the region of the heart.

Khayoum collapsed and was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old assailant, who hails from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana has since expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Khayoum, who was a member of the Queenstown Jama Masjid.