25-Y-O man arrested for cocaine, ganja found on truck

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the discovery of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana on a truck that was being driven by a resident of the Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The bust was made during a search of the motor vehicle which was conducted at around 11:20hrs today.

According to the police, four bulky parcels containing some 1.877 kilograms of cannabis and two small parcels containing 7.6 grams of cocaine were found.

At the time of the search the truck, it was also occupied a 25-year old porter of North East La Penitence, and a 28-year old porter of the Diamond Housing scheme.

The driver along with the 28-year-old porter told investigators that the bag which contained the illegal substances belonged to the North East La Penitence man who later claimed ownership of the drugs.

As such, he was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody pending charges.