25 more villages in Region 9 to benefit from water wells next year

The government plans to drill new wells in 25 additional villages across Region Nine as part of its 2025 work programme to achieve 100 per cent access to potable water in hinterland communities.

This announcement was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent outreach in the region.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses residents at a meeting in Kwatamang



“We want to have a supply [of potable water] for another 25 villages that we have identified that will bring us to 100 per cent access…I want you to understand that you have a government that is committed to ensuring that all our communities are serviced from a potable water source,” Minister Coral explained.

Crashwater, for instance, will benefit from the drilling of a deeper well by the end of January to expand water coverage and productivity.

Similarly, Kwatamang is set to benefit from the drilling of a new well in the Southern cluster, which will provide the remaining 20 per cent of residents with clean water.

The $22.3 million water supply system which was commissioned earlier this month is only providing access to 40 additional households in Kwatamang.

Additionally, a new well will be dug in Apoteri.

Minister Croal highlighted that the government has invested $500 million to advance water access in Region Nine this year.

The $21.6 million water supply system commissioned in Massara earlier this month

In 2024, water supply systems were upgraded and expanded at Sawariwau, Sand Creek, Kaicumbay, Baitoon, Crashwater, Katuur, Baishaizon, Cra Crana, Tiger Pond, Massara, Quiko, Quarrie, Quatata, Shiriri, and Rupertee.

Works are underway on the water systems at Tiperu, Pai Pang, Meriwaunau, Kokshebai, Yurong Paru, and Semonie.

Further, new wells are being drilled at Semonie, Pai Pang, Kokshebai, Taushida, Yurong Paru, Parabara, Moco Moco, Jawari, Sawariwau, Curicock, Wichabai, Apoteri and Crashwater. New wells were also recently completed in Moco Moco and Fairview.

Several villages also benefitted from the installation of water supply systems including elevated storage systems at Potarinau, Katoonarib, Aishalton, Fairview, Yakarinta, Katoka, Rukumuta, Rewa and Parishara.

Villages such as Kaicumbay, Yupukari, Quarrie, Baitoon, Quiko, Katuur, Massara, Kwatamang, Pai Pang, Moco Moco, Tiperu, Achiwib, Meriwaunau, Shea and Awarewaunau have benefitted from the construction of trestles.

Earlier this month, two water supply systems totalling $39.9 million were commissioned in the region at Rupertee and Massara.

With the investments made over the years, access to potable water currently stands at 94 per cent in Region Nine.

Overall, the government has drilled and completed more than 100 wells in the hinterland and riverine communities to date. (DPI)

