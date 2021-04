The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has launched an investigation after its ranks discovered 25.9kg of marijuana at a house at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice.

The bust was made on Monday afternoon.

Wesley Anthonio Barry, 41, has since been arrested.

CANU explained that suring the search of the building and in the presence of the owner, several packages containing what is suspected to be marijuana were discovered.