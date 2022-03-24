$249M for enhancement works between UG Road to Ogle

The space between UG Road and Ogle, East Coast Demerara will see a major facelift as the Ministry of Public Works is set to expend around $249 million for massive enhancement works in the area.

The area which has been divided into three lots, with lot one catering for the construction of a parking lot at Ogle at an estimated cost of $77 million. Lot two will see the construction of a promenade from UG Road intersection to the arch at Industry, while lot three will see the construction of a promenade from the arch at Industry to Ogle. The two promenades will be done at an estimated cost of $86 million each.

Invitation for bids have been placed in several local newspapers inviting interested eligible bidders.

The idea behind the project is to create a safe space similar to that on the Lamaha corridor.

Budget 2022 has an allocation of $3.3 billion to finance improvement and enhancement of the aesthetics of the environment across major urban areas across the country, with particular focus on the capital city. The area will be outfitted with lights, seats, a parking lot, art gallery and food court.

In January, President Ali spearheaded ‘operation clean up’ in Georgetown which has since rapidly spread across the country. The initiative which has been adopted by residents in various communities, has restored a number areas that were once unpleasant to the eyes.

Further, government has several beautification projects ongoing around the city.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill have collaborated to beautify the Kingston seawall.

Additionally, phase one of the geometric improvement project along Vlissengen Road has been completed. The $42.6 million project will improve access to pedestrians.

Phase two of the project will commence this year. [DPI]