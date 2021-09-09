240 new COVID-19 cases recorded – Health Minister

The Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, during today’s COVID 19 update, stated that Guyana has recorded 240 new cases taking the total number of active cases to 2709.

The Minister noted they have been seeing an increase in new cases and urged everyone to take the necessary precautions.

So far, 327,519 adults have received their first dose of the vaccines which represents 63.8 per cent of the adult population, while 171,094 or 33.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

For children within the age range of 12 to 17, 16,768 have received their first jab of the Pfizer vaccines which represents 23 per cent of children eligible.

The Minister also stated that there has been a lag in the uptake of the second dose vaccines among the adult population.

“The first dose people are coming, at least we’re getting 2 to 3 thousand persons per day coming to get their first dose but there is a corresponding lag so people take the first and people are not coming back for the second dose,” he stated.

Dr Anthony explained that currently, about 30,000 people are eligible for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines, he urged that those persons come out and get their second jab of the vaccines in order to be fully immunized.

“The general public can help us by knowing if their second dose due, especially those AstraZeneca second dose, they need to come to one of the vaccination centres so that we can administer the second dose,” the Minister added.