The Ministry of Health has announced that 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded.

This takes the total confirmed cases to date to 7678.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard, there are five persons in the Covid-19 ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 758 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have died from the virus is 177. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 6681.