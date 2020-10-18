24 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 13 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today shows that the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 3,734.

Of these, however, only 971 cases are currently active, that is, 13 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 958 in isolation.

Additionally, there are 44 persons in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death has gone up to 111 after the Ministry reported that two more deaths were recorded today. These latest fatalities are a 55-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 78-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini), both of whom died while receiving care at medical facilities.

To date, some 2,654 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested a total of 16,865 persons for the novel coronavirus.

