The Ministry of Health has announced that there are 24 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total cases recorded to date to 4098.

There are seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the number of deaths remain at 123.

There are 78 persons in institutional isolation and 732 in home isolation.

On the other hand, there are 31 in institutional quarantine.

According to the Ministry’s data, there are 3154 recovered cases.