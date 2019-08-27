24 Guyanese technicians to begin training in Canada to work on FPSO vessel

As oil giant ExxonMobil seeks to develop its local content, the first batch of Guyana’s Operations and Maintenance (O&M) technicians, recruited by the oil company to work on the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, has embarked on their Advanced Systems Training at the Cape Brenton University in Canada.

The one-year training exercise, which is expected to conclude in 2020, will focus on four specific areas, namely: electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and operations as the 24 trainees have already completed basic systems training in the four disciplines, earlier this year.

According to ExxonMobil, upon completion of the one-year training in Canada, the trainees will continue on the job training on the FPSO as it aims to develop a diverse and skilled workforce that can meaningfully contribute to its operations in Guyana.

During brief interviews with some of the country’s newest operations and maintenance technicians, the same level of enthusiasm was expressed as they described the experience at their ongoing training.

One trainee, Earl Williams, who specialises in the mechanical craft, has described the overseas training experience as life changing, as he plans to make full use of the opportunity awarded to him.

“I hope to achieve the knowledge, especially in the mechanical field and to be able to execute it efficiently on the FPSO at the best of my ability…this has been a great opportunity for me, not just in a training perspective, but as an individual,” Williams stated.

Meanwhile, Kathy James, one of two females in the batch, is of the view that the opportunity will pave way for her to represent Guyana.

“I can’t find the words to describe how happy I am for this opportunity. It is something wonderful and I know it will serve well in the future,” she expressed.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s development model for operations and maintenance employees is designed for trainees to advance from Technician I to III over time. The intent is to enhance their capacity to such a level that they are able to replace an experienced international worker.

In the coming year, another batch of approximately 50 technicians will be recruited and undergo similar training.