$23M Housing Office in Lethem to be operational next month

The newly constructed $23 million Ministry of Housing and Water regional office in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) is expected to be fully operational by April 1, 2022.

The office will house personnel of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The disclosure was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who along with Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, and Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock toured the facility Friday last.

The ministers were at the time conducting a two-day outreach in the region to commission four wells in the South and North Rupununi respectively.

Minister Croal said the contractor is putting in the final touches on the building, after which it will be furnished so that the relevant personnel can occupy their offices from next month.

He added that the operation of the new facility will see improved services being offered to the people of Lethem and Region Nine as a whole.

“The residents no longer have to wait long periods to get their housing matters sorted out or travel to our Georgetown office to do so. Similarly, the issue of water will be addressed in a timelier manner and persons can conduct their business in a comfortable environment,” the Minister said.

Construction of the single flat 20X40 structure started in September last year by R. Kissoon Construction Services.

Since the government came into office in August 2020, it has been working to decentralise critical services across the country. As such, three housing officers were appointed in in Essequibo, Berbice and Lethem. The ministry also continues to establish regional housing offices in areas where none exist.