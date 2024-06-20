$231M Jawalla Secondary School to cater for 250 students

The community of Jawalla in Region 7 is set to benefit from a significant educational development with the construction of a new secondary school. This project, valued at $231 million, will provide quality education to 250 students upon completion.

Plans to have a secondary school constructed in the community of Jawalla were made last year. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and other senior officers within the ministry visited the community in March, 2023 to determine the ideal location for the school.

Sheriff Construction Inc. has been awarded the contract for this crucial project through a rigorous and competitive bidding process, as outlined in the Public Procurement Act. The construction period is projected to be eight months, ensuring the timely delivery of this much-needed facility.

The new Jawalla Secondary School will be equipped with facilities including Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Information Technology laboratories, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, a Home Economics room, library space, teachers’ quarters, spacious classrooms and a small dormitory just to name a few.

The announcement was officially marked by a sod-turning ceremony, attended by the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. Minister Manickchand emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure and access, particularly in remote communities.

Father Charles Roland, the local priest to the Jawalla community, led the ceremony with an opening prayer, brief scripture reading and well wishes at the site where the school will be built, among parents, teachers and villagers.

Minister Manickchand explained that after the successful completion of the school, the students of the community will no longer have to wonder how they’re getting education, and if they have to leave their region to attain same.

“As you can see, we’re training teachers right from the village… this is the first time in the history of Guyana, we have as many teachers training. We use to be able to train about 535 teachers per year. We’re now training just under 2000 teachers per year. Many of them are coming from hinterland regions where they are returning to serve. ”

The Minister explained that these initiatives are being taken to ensure that teachers and students can thrive regardless of where they are in the country.

The new secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District and will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

It is highlighted that the new school will provide students in other communities, including Quebanang, Kako, Imbaimadai, Kambaru, Ominike, Abbou, and Eladupai, with the opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. These students are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

Phillipai, another community in the region will be attaining a new secondary school as well.

Jawalla Secondary School is just one of several new hinterland secondary schools the Ministry of Education plans to construct this year. The ministry has embarked on an aggressive program to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 as the target to achieve Universal Secondary Education (USE). To achieve this, the ministry has initiated the construction of several secondary schools across the country.

The Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4 billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities nationwide.

The establishment of the new secondary school is expected to have a profound impact on the community, offering modern educational facilities and a conducive learning environment. It aligns with the broader educational goals of the region, promoting academic excellence and holistic development.

Sheriff Construction Inc. expressed their commitment to delivering the project on schedule and to the highest standards of quality. The company looks forward to collaborating with the local community and stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the school.

As the project commences, anticipation and excitement are building among the residents of Jawalla, who are eager to see the positive changes that the new school will bring. This development not only enhances educational access but also signifies progress and a brighter future for the youth of Region 7.

--- ---