23-Y-O woman hospitalised after stabbed, chopped by GDF rank

Litisha Reynolds, a 23-year-old female resident from No. 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, is now hospitalised in critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times and chopped about her body, allegedly by her fiancé Philon Edwards, a 26-year-old Corporal with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The ‘serious wounding’ incident took place at around 19:30h on Friday at the victim’s home in West Berbice. The alleged assailant also lives at the same address.

Investigation revealed that Reynolds lives with her five-year-old son and the suspect.

The suspect returned home at around 17:50h on Friday and accused the victim of permitting her son’s father to visit during his absence. The victim acknowledged the visit but clarified that there was no interaction between them.

The suspect became furious, fetched a knife from the kitchen, and held it to the victim’s neck, instructing her son to leave the premises, which he did. He then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times on the left side of her face, below her left eye, on her finger, and in her right abdomen. Fearing for her life, the victim attempted to evade him by running around the house.

The suspect retrieved a cutlass from the kitchen and inflicted a chop wound to the victim’s left neck, resulting in significant bleeding before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. He subsequently walked into the Weldaad Police Station and admitted that he had wounded the victim. He was promptly arrested and placed in custody.

Meanwhile, the injured woman sought help from a relative, who took her to Fort Wellington Public Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further care, where her condition is considered serious.

Investigations are ongoing.

