23-Y-O stabbed to death

A 23-year-old man was Friday morning stabbed to death following an argument with three colleagues.

Dead is Elton Leonard of Karasabai Village, Region Nine.

Reports are at around 19:00hrs on Thursday, the young man left his home, while under the influence of alcohol.

Some five hours later, he was involved in an argument with three men with whom he is acquainted.

During the argument, Leonard was reportedly stabbed to his chest.

He died moments later.

Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects.

The body is at the Karasabai Health Centre and will be transported to Georgetown shortly so that a postmortem examination (PME) can be performed.