23-Y-O stabbed to death at Little Diamond

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Shiv Persaud, a 23-year-old ‘Auto Body’ technician from Lot 89 Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, which occurred at about 22:30hrs last night (Sunday) at Skull City, Little Diamond.

Investigations revealed that the now-deceased man was at a shop in Skull City consuming alcoholic beverages during the day. It is further alleged that during that period, he had a misunderstanding with the suspect (Alex Gonsalves) who was also consuming alcohol, which caused them to fight.

At about 22:30hrs, Persaud was in company with a friend Daimon Ramnarine, age 26 years, in the Skull City area when they were confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect then dealt Persaud several stabs about the body.

Daimon Ramnarine tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Daimon then picked up Persaud and drove to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Persaud died while receiving medical treatment. Daimon was also treated but took self-discharged to proceed to a private hospital.

The body of the deceased was photographed and examined by Police and injuries suspected to be stab wounds were observed on the left side shoulder, left side chest and other parts of his body. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

