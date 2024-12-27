23-Y-O killed in road accident on Boxing Day

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 17:45hrs yesterday (Thursday, 26th December 2024) at the junction of Croal Street and Winter Place, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The accident involved Motorcycle #CL 9507, driven by Mikel Blair, a 23-year-old of Lot 261 ‘D’ Field Turkeyen, Georgetown, (now deceased); and another motorcycle driven by Tavel Jonas, a 27-year-old from Lot 101 Arapima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that at about 17:55 hrs yesterday, a report was made to the Brickdam Police Station (Operations Room), informing ranks of an ‘accident’ involving two motorcycles on Croal Street and Winter Place. Traffic ranks were immediately notified and responded where they visited the said location but there was no evidence or signs of an accident.

The ranks subsequently received information at about 18:00 hrs from the Georgetown Public Hospital Police Outpost that two males, who were believed to be involved in an accident, are presently at the GPHC’s Emergency Unit.

When ranks proceeded to the hospital they met the two motorcyclists, one of whom (Mikel Blair) was unconscious, and was being treated by doctors. Blair subsequently died at about 19:00 hrs and his body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

The other motorcyclist, Tavel Jonas, suffered a fractured right leg and was treated and later admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

Further investigations in progress.

