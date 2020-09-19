23-Y-O killed in hit and run outside Mon Repos home 

A 23-year-old man was killed the morning after celebrating his birthday in a hit and run accident outside his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, home.

Dead is Devanand Bansie, a vendor of lot 27 Mon Repos Railway and Embankment, ECD.

The accident occurred sometime between 02:00h and 04:00h this morning on the Mon Repos Railway and Embankment.

According to police reports, Bansie had celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday and went home around 02:00h today, however, he met his door locked and could not gain entry.

It is unclear what transpired but the police said at about 04:00h, his body was seen lying motionless on the southern side of Railway and Embankment, just in front of his residence, with injuries.

The Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where Bansie was examined and pronounced dead.

The body was subsequently picked up and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.