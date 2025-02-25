23-Y-O Corentyne fisherman feared dead after allegedly falling into Atlantic

By: Andrew Carmichael

A mother is pleading for help in locating her son’s body after he reportedly fell overboard a fishing vessel in the Atlantic Ocean.

The crew has since returned to shore but no search party has been formed to try and locate the body of young man, 23-year-old Sanjay Khan of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

Khan, who has been going to sea for the past two years, left a port at Number 66 Fisherman’s Coop nine days ago, on February 16. He and his crew were expected back this week.

However, the crew returned on Friday last, but Khan was not with them.

The crew told the man’s family that the 23-year-old fell into the Atlantic Ocean and could not be found.

The missing man’s mother Padmini Deanasiame says she understands that two fishermen fell into the ocean including her son.

“Dem say seine hook he foot; he was hauling in fish and the seine hook his foot and throw he over board. The captain say he didn’t see when my son fall…One time he say that my son and a beat man fall overboard. They save the one and cut the seine away from my son and let him go along,” the woman told this publication.

Deanasiame says she does not believe enough is being done to find her son. She is calling for a search party to be organised.

“Me want them to search and find my son because my son go with them and only them returned. One of them have a mark on his hand; he say seine cut his hand. I don’t know if them lashed my son and throw him over because if the seine had hook his foot, they could have haul back the seine, but they cut the seine and let him go…,” the grieving woman expressed.

According to the mother of six, Khan had reported to her that he was having issues with crew members and wanted to quit. She said he wanted to find another boat to work on.

“My son don’t know to fight. I don’t know if they have a spite against him but they does beat him all the time. He say that he cannot go on no other boat because the boss does want them beat him, that’s why he go back,” the mother alleged.

Meanwhile, the police has confirmed that a missing person report was filed for a Guyanese national lost at sea.

However, there are no details on the investigation.

