23 businesses cited for violating Covid-19 measures

As of January 12, 2021, a total of 23 businesses have been flagged for being in violation of the Covid-19 Emergency Measures.

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn who submitted responses to questions asked by Opposition Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

When asked what actions have been taken against these entities, Benn said “warnings and court actions were taken against violators”.

Minister Benn was also asked “what plans does the Ministry have to curb such situations”, to which he responded by saying, “to encourage respect for and enforcement of the law designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic”.

In November 2020, the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat (NCTFS) had released a statement in which it noted that warning letters were sent to 42 businesses regarding breaches of Covid-19 guidelines.