22 year old arraigned for ‘White Boy’ murder

A 22-year-old labourer of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was earlier today arraigned, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, for the murder of 20-year-old Patrick ‘White Boy’ Fraser.

Kevin Rose, of Lot 1058 Diamond Housing Scheme, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated on May 9, 2019, at Norton Street, Bagotstown, EBD while being in the company of others murdered Fraser, during an attempted robbery.

Rose, who confessed to the heinous crime, was represented by Attorney at Law Everton Singh.

Police Prosecutor, Nevil Jeffers who is presenting the State’s case told Chief Magistrate McLennan that the Police’s file is still incomplete since he is yet to receive the post mortem report as well as the results from the ballistics test.

Rose was subsequently remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on June 4.