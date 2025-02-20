22-Y-O wanted for armed robberies shot by police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Yohance Yarris, known as ‘Too Cute’, a 22-year-old unemployed resident of Rasville who was wanted by the Police for a series of armed robberies was shot earlier today by police at Rasville after ranks came under fire. Yohance received one gunshot to his chest and he is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital under Police Guard.

Yohance was wanted by the Police for:

** Robbery Under Arms, committed on Shane Stuart, which occurred on 2025-02-08, at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimvelt

** Robbery Under Arms committed on Yong Jin, which occurred on 2025-01-25 at Lot 64 Norton Street Lodge,

** Robbery Under Arms committed on Martin Pestano, which occurred at 41 Village, West Coast Berbice, on 2025-02-15, and

** Larceny From the Person, committed on Adrian Ally which occurred on 2025-02-19, on Mandela Avenue

At around 14:45 hrs today, Police ranks were on mobile patrol duty in Rasville when they saw the wanted suspect (Yohance) in a yard. On seeing the ranks, he began to run and, in the process, took out a handgun from a one-strap bag that he had around his neck.

One of the Police ranks immediately exited the patrol vehicle and chased Yohance when the rank heard a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot coming from Yohance’s direction. The rank, after realizing that he was under fire, discharged a round in the direction of the wanted suspect who jumped a fence and continued to run and then fell to the ground on a street in Rasville.

Soon after a large crowd gathered and became hostile towards the Police ranks. The ranks managed to pick up Yohance and escorted him to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is presently seeking medical attention and under Police guard. Investigations are in progress.

