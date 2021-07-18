22-Y-O shot dead, another injured in Essequibo

A 22-year-old man killed and another injured in a shooting incident at Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, Saturday evening.

The incident occurred sometime around 20:00h at a popular bus shed in the village.

Dead is Keon McLennon called “Bamzey”. No information has been released on the injured person, who goes by the call name “Fronto Man”, but the shooter has been identified as ex-convict, Shemroy Hackett called ” Bad Boy”.

INews was told that McLennon and the suspect had “vibes” over marijuana previously, and on Saturday night, when they saw each other a confrontation ensued.

Fronto man was neaby when the suspect fired at McLennon, fatally injuring him. The injured man was also shot at and is currently hospitalised.

The perpetrator then eescaped and is currentlyon the run.