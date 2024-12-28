22-Y-O fatally stabbed; Sophia mechanic wanted

Police are on the hunt for Allin Sahoye, a 31-year-old mechanic of North Sophia Squatting Area, who is wanted for the fatal stabbing of a young man.

Saif Ally, a 22-year-old resident of Lot 22 Block ‘R’ North Sophia, was killed at about 20:00h on Friday.

The suspect’s father told police investigators that he was standing in an ‘alleyway’ west of his house, when the now dead man, who is known to him for several years, approached him from a southern direction and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The 58-year-old man claimed that Ally, without provocation, dealt him several slaps on his face for no reason.

At the time, the 31-year-old suspect was sitting on a bench in the alleyway, and he saw the victim slapping his father. As a result, the suspect got up, went up to the victim and they began to fight; cuffing each other. They then ended up on the southern side of the Lilendaal Railway Embankment, where the suspect dealt the victim a stab to his chest with a knife.

The victim then fell to the ground motionless, while the suspect made good his escape.

Police arrived on the scene and the body was examined. What appeared to be a stab wound was seen on the centre of his chest. The victim was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several persons were questioned, and statements were taken.

Efforts are being made to locate the suspect as investigations continue.

