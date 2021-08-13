22-Y-O driver injured after crashing into fence

Kenneth Williams, 22, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now injured after the motorcar he was driving crashed into a fence at Number Seven Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The incident occurred at around 01:30hrs today.

Police said the young man was driving motorcar PZZ 2887 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. At the time of the accident, it was raining. After losing control of the vehicle, the driver crashed into a wooden fence on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the driver received injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and conveyed to Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

The driver was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and transferred him to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient.

Further investigations are in progress.