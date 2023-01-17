22-Y-O confesses to Yakusari double-murder

One of several persons who were taken into custody in relation to the robbery/murder of an elderly couple of Lot 26 Community Zone South Yakasari, Black Bush Polder has since confessed to the crime.

This was confirmed by Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Shivpersaud Bacchus who noted that the suspect is a 22-year-old male from the very community.

That suspect has since implicated one of the others already in custody, a 27-year-old.

Bacchus said charges are expected to be laid shortly.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that some of the suspect stolen items were found at the 22-year-old suspect’s home. These include phone cards, cash and jewellery.

According to the confession statement, the perpetrators did not intend to kill the couple but only did so after their identities were uncovered.

Dead are 59-year-old Sarasauti Devi Budraj called ‘Seeta’, and her husband 67-year-old Subnath Budraj called ‘Bull Boy’. Their bodies were discovered this morning in their home from where the couple operated a grocery shop.

Neighbours say they were awakened by a loud explosion and upon investigating they observed flames in the building.

Residents formed a bucket brigade and were able to put the blaze which had already destroyed several pieces of furniture and appliances. A section of the exterior of the building was also damaged.

When they broke into the building, thinking the couple was asleep, neighbours found their bodies.