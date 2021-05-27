22-Y-O attacked, beaten on way home

A 22-year-old man was attacked and beaten by three men at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD) while he was heading home on Wednesday evening.

The police stated that at about 22:30h, the victim had collected his mobile phone from a repair shop and was heading home when he was attacked by the three men who were armed with a piece of wood.

The victim was reportedly beaten about the body by the men causing him to sustained injuries. After the assault, the three suspects fled the scene leaving the victim on the roadway.

The young man was assisted by police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was treated and sent away.

The identities of the men were given to the police and as such, a man hunt has been launched for them.