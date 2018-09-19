$21M fine, 4 years jail for driver in massive Berbice drug bust

A taxi driver was on Tuesday jailed for four years and fined $21.7 million when he appeared at the Blairmout Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in narcotics.

Magistrate Rhondell Weaver imposed the hefty fine on Jason Chufoon, who on September 14, 2018, at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, had in his possession 36 kilograms of cannabis.

The 29-year-old admitted to the offence as soon as the charge was read to him on Tuesday.

Reports are the drugs were found at about 19:00h on Friday last when Chufoon’s black Toyota Fielder Wagon was intercepted and searched by Police during a mass patrol at D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.