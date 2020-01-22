$219M for Republic Day celebrations 2020

As Guyanese gear up for the much anticipated celebrations to commemorate the country’s 50th Republic Day, the Ministry of Social Cohesion is eyeing a budget of $219 million to host various events.

This was shared by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Melissa Tucker during an engagement with the media this morning.

“In terms of the ministry’s contribution for the Republic celebrations we’re looking at approximately a budget of $219 million from the Government of Guyana and of course monies from our main sponsors.”

This year’s activities will be celebrated under the theme “Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform”.

The Ministry, together with its sponsors, has planned some 50 activities for Guyanese across the country.