21-Y-O woman stabbed to death

Police in Regional Division 4(A) are investigating the alleged murder of 21-year-old Carol Davidson, a security guard of East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown.

The woman was allegedly murdered at about 10:25hrs today at East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, in the vicinity of the Brickdam Secondary School Bridge.

There are four persons: three females age 20, 28 and 29, and a 28-year-old man, all of North East La Penitence Squatting Area.

Reports are that the suspects and the now dead woman had an old misunderstanding which led to a fight yesterday.

At about 10:00hrs today, the now dead woman was “drinking” with a group of friends in a yard in the vicinity of Brickdam Secondary School Bridge, when the perpetrators entered the said yard and attacked the woman with several pieces of wood.

A scuffle ensued during which the 21-year-old woman was dealt several lashes about her body by the suspects.

The victim managed to escape by running around a house which was in the said yard but was pursued by the suspects.

The suspects, one of whom was later seen with a knife in her right hand, all ran out of the yard making good their escape.

Davidson, who had a suspected stab wound in her chest area, was subsequently found lying face down on the ground.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced her dead on arrival.

The four suspects who were all apprehended by police, are presently in custody at East La Penitence Police Station assisting with the investigation.