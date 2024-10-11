21-Y-O Venezuelan killed in 2-vehicle collision in G/town

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at about 20:53 hrs last night (Thursday, 10th October 2024) at the intersection of Camp and Lamaha Street, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of 21-year-old Venezuelan national Luis Natera.

The accident involved motor car #PAG 2470, a Honda Vezel vehicle driven by 19-year-old Cleveland Peters, and motorcycle #CM 8134, which Luis Natera from Lot 92 Second Street Alberttown, Georgetown, was riding at the time. With him on the motorcycle was pillion rider Yohennis Moya, a 25-year-old female Venezuelan.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car #PAG 2470 was proceeding East along the northern drive lane of Lamaha Street at a fast rate, and motorcycle #CM 8134 was proceeding South along the eastern carriageway of Camp Street. At the intersection of Camp and Lamaha Street, there is a traffic light signal regulating the flow of traffic. At the time, it was in ‘flashing mode’ — and motor car #PAG 2470 had flashing Red, and motorcycle #CM 8134 had flashing Amber. The driver of motor car #PAG 2470 failed to stop and drove through the intersection, and collided with the motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider were flung into the air and landed in an empty lot on the southeastern side of the Intersection, where they received injuries to their bodies.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and, on arrival, EMTs picked up the pillion rider in a conscious condition and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where she is being treated by Doctors. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Rickitt. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of motor car #PAG 2470 was served with an original Notice of Intended Prosecution. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. The driver is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

