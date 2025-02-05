21-Y-O truck driver arrested after killing 65-Y-O man in EBD accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4’B’ are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred today (Wednesday February 5, 2025 at about 06:25hrs) on the Covent Garden public road, East Bank Demerara.

The accident involved Motor Lorry #GAF 9065 owned and driven by Joshua Lim, a 21-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and pedal cyclist Vakeanand Sukdeo, an 65-year-old male of Lot 113 Back Street, Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Investigations revealed that the pedal cyclist was riding his bicycle proceeding south along the western driving lane of Covent Garden public road, while the lorry was proceeding north along the eastern driving lane of the western carriageway of the said Road.

As the Lorry driver approached an open space between the concrete median that separates the two carriageways, he made a right turn (East) onto the eastern carriageway of the and collided with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. The Ambulance Service was summoned to the scene which arrived shortly after with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians who checked and examined the injured pedal cyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The deceased was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

The driver of the Lorry was arrested and placed in custody, where he is assisting with the Investigation.

Editor’s Note: The Guyana Police Force initially reported that the victim is 85-year-old, however, it has since corrected its statement to note that the victim is 65-year-old.

