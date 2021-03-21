21-Y-O hospitalised after head-on collision with truck

A 21-year-old man is hospitalised at the West Demerara Regional Hospital after the car he was driving collided head-on with a truck on the West Bank Demerara Public Road in the wee hours of today.

Injured is Navindra Persaud of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD. The accident occurred sometime around 03:15h on the Versailles Public Road, WBD.

According to police reports, the motor car was proceeding along the said road at an alleged fast rate of speed and made an attempt to overtake an unknown motor vehicle, which was proceeding in the said direction. However, the car ended up in the path of the motor lorry, which was proceeding in the opposite direction. This resulted in a collision.

As a result, both vehicles were damaged. The driver of the motor car was seriously injured and was picked up by the Police and public spirited persons in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in the emergency unit. His condition is stable.

A breathlyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry and 0%micrograms was found on his breath.

Investigations are ongoing.