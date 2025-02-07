21-Y-O gets $500k bail for killing 9-Y-O in accident

Cortis Cort, 21, of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was released on $500,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Fort Wellington Court where he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He will have to return to court on February 27.

Additionally, he is required to report to the Sisters Police Station once per month.

On August 29, 2024, Cort was driving motorcar PAE 3462 along the Armadale Public Road West Coast Berbice and crashed into motor car PAG 3611 driven by Jose Teixeira, 31, of Portuguese Quarters, Corentyne.

The crash resulted in the death of one of the passengers in the car; 9-year-old Avenash Charam of Alness Village Corentyne.

It had been reported that while negotiating a left bend, Cort ended up into the path of PAG 3611 which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact, both drivers and three passengers received injuries.

They were taken out of the vehicles and taken the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor who referred Charam suffering from a fractured right leg and Teixeira suffering from fractured ribs respectively to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, while the others were treated and sent away.

However, Charam subsequently died whilst receiving medical treatment.

--- ---