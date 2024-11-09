21-Y-O electrocuted at West Berbice home

A 21-year-old labourer, Claymont Doris called “Clay,” is now dead after he was electrocuted while using an angle grinder at his Lot 79 Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice, home.

The incident occurred at about 12:30h on Wednesday.

Based on police reports, the victim’s girlfriend, Carlica Craig, stated that Doris had taken the angle grinder to work on some steel in the yard. After a brief trip to a nearby shop, she returned to find him unresponsive on the ground, with the angle grinder lying on his chest.

Carlica immediately raised an alarm, and the deceased’s cousin, Marvin McCurdy, a police officer, helped transport him to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The matter was reported and investigators processed the scene.

“A damaged angle grinder with exposed wiring was noticed. An initial examination of the deceased’s body revealed a burnt mark on the left side of his chest, suggesting a potential electrocution,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The body was transferred to Anthony’s Funeral Home. A post mortem examination was conducted the following day by Government Pathologist, Dr. V. Brijmohan, who give the cause of death as fibrillation and electrocution.

Doris’ body has since been released to his family for burial.

