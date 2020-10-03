21-Y-O dies after 3-motorcycle collision on ECD

A 21-year-old man died on Thursday night following a collision on the East Coast of Demerara involving three motorcycles.

Dead is Joshua Persaud of lot 73 Strathspey, East Coast Demerara. The accident occurred around 18:10h on Thursday on the Friendship Railway Embankment, ECD.

Persaud was riding a motorcycle, CF 2481, at the time of the accident while the second motorcycle, CJ 3521, was ridden by a 24-year-old female Police Constable, stationed in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ who resides at Buxton, ECD. It is unclear who was the rider of the third motorcycle, CG 9899, involved in the collision.

According to police reports, the constable was proceeding east along the northern side of the Friendship Railway Embankment, when she stopped and put on her right side trafficator to turn south into the Friendship Access Road after which she felt an impact to the rear of her motorcycle, causing her to fall onto the roadway.

When she got up, the constable observed a red motorcycle with registration CF 2481 lying on the said roadway along with a black motorcycle with registration CG 9899 next to it. A young male was also seen lying in an unconscious condition on the roadway.

At the time, another male was seen running from the scene.

Nevertheless, the unconscious young man was subsequently picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was admitted with head injuries. Persaud later died about 19:30h while being treated.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the constable and the result was 000% BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration).

Investigations are ongoing.