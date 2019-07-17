21-Y-O charged for robbing, shooting Kristian Jeffery

A 21-year-old resident of Alberttown, Georgetown was today charged for the shooting and robbing of motor racer, Kristian Jeffery who was attacked by a group of armed men after the Buju Banton concert in May.

Shamar Charles appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was slapped with three armed robbery charges.

Among those was the incident involving the motor racer.

The first charge stated that on July 10, 2019 at Lombard Street, Georgetown, while being in company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Tessa Griffith of a phone valued $135,000, a gold band valued $100,000 and a gold chain valued $300,000.

It was further alleged that on May 26, 2019 at Agricola, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Jermaine Inniss of a gold chain valued $440,000.

The last charge stated that on May 26, 2019 at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Kristian Jeffrey of chain valued $400,000, one wallet valued $10,000 and $15,000 cash.

Charles pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He was remanded to prison until July 31.

In the matter involving the motor racing champion, Jeffery lost part of his ear after he was shot by the suspect.

It was reported that the racer was in company of his friend Jermaine Inniss after leaving the Buju Banton show at the National Stadium in Providence, EBD, when they were held at gunpoint by the perpetrator and relieved of their valuables.