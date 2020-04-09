21 persons who were in quarantine after return from Barbados cleared to home

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the 21 persons who were placed in quarantine upon their arrival in Guyana from Barbados some 15 days ago were cleared to go home.

In addition, seven persons who were on home quarantine have been cleared.

In its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Guyana, the Ministry revealed that as of noon today, there were no new cases nor deaths.

The number of persons in quarantine and isolation facilities is 11 and 22 respectively while the number of persons in the Intensive Care Unit is four, one of whom is critical.