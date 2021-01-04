21 new cases COVID-19 recorded

In the latest dashboard, the Ministry of Health has announced that 21 new coronavirus cases were reported from seven Administrative Regions. This brings the total confirmed cases to 6379.

A break down shows that three new cases were recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini), seven in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), two in Region Three (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), five in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), one in Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica), one in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and two in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The cases in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) remains at 342, 199 and 396 respectively.

Four persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nine in institutional isolation, 264 on home isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine. There are 277 active cases in Guyana, while 5936 patients have recovered.

To date, 38, 995 persons have been tested, of which 3294 males and 3085 females were infected.

The Ministry has reminded the public of the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.