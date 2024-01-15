Two persons have been arrested following a $20 million drugs bust today at Block 1 Unity Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The bust was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

During the operation, a search was conducted at the residence, resulting in the discovery of several large bags containing several brick-like parcels of suspected cannabis.

Two persons, who were present during the search, have since been arrested. They are Latchman “Jack” Sankar, 39, who resided at the location where the bust was made; and Sanya “Shena” Ramrattan, 36, of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.

According to CANU, the duo along with the suspect narcotics were escorted to CANU’s Headquarters. The narcotic tested positive for cannabis, amounting to one hundred and two (102) parcels weighing a total of 55.2 kg, with a total street value of approximately $20 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

