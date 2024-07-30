“Mice man” charged with attempted murder of 6-Y-O

Two weeks after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Marlon Marcus aka “Mice Man” of Albouystown, Georgetown for the attempted murder of six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave, he was on Monday charged and remanded to court.

Marcus appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictment when it was read to him. As such, he was remanded to prison until August 19.

The lad was shot on July 9 while standing next to his mother, a food vendor at Charles Street, Charlestown.

Reports are that the suspect approached on a black motorcycle and fired four shots aimed at a man known as ‘Crab’, who was nearby the child and his mother. ‘Crab’ managed to escape unharmed, but Jeremiah was struck by a bullet and collapsed.

Jeremiah’s mother, Keisha Gustave, transported him to a city hospital, where he has undergone two emergency surgeries. He currently remains on life support.

Police recovered two 9mm spent shells at the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have also issued a wanted bulletin for Odelle Garnette, also called ‘Crab’ of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police at 232-0313, 225-8196, 225-6976, or the nearest police station.

