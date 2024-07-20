MoPW to consult AG Chambers as contractor fails to complete Cemetery Road project

The Ministry of Public Works is working assiduously to ease the frustration being experienced by residents of East and West Ruimveldt, Georgetown as it pertains to the Cemetery Road Project.

The project is currently being executed by Avinash Construction and Metal Works, which has failed several times to make progress on the road.

The contractor continues to move at a slow pace, which has so far resulted in the time period for completion of the project being extended twice.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a recent community meeting with residents of Roxanne Burnham Gardens and surrounding communities of South Georgetown, noted that he will soon be consulting with the Attorney General on the way forward.

“I am saying it here loud and clear; we will not allow that contractor to continue to frustrate the people of East and West Ruimveldt. We will have to take over the project and we will finish Cemetery Road,” the Minister stressed.

The last deadline for the project was then given as March 31, 2024. However, the contractor continued to fail at progressing works on the road, citing persistent rainfall.

During an inspection earlier in the year, Minister Edghill had noted that if the road is not completed by the adjusted time period, then it would be terminated and given to a contractor of the ministry’s Special Project Unit.

As such, he has since assured the residents that within the next two months, the thoroughfare will be officially completed.

“By September when school reopens, four lanes of traffic must be flowing in Cemetery Road. And that is the commitment that we are giving to you,” Minister Edghill promised.

Currently, the road is being used as a two-lane roadway. Upon completion of the four-lane, the road is expected to decrease the traffic woes that occur during peak hours. (DPI)

