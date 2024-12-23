$205M magistrate’s court commissioned in Mahaicony

A spanking new $205 million magistrate’s court was commissioned on Monday in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, enhancing access to justice for residents in Region Five.

The modern edifice marks a significant milestone for Mahaicony, as it provides the community with its first dedicated courthouse. Previously, judicial proceedings were conducted within the Guyana Police Force building.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, joined members of the judiciary to commission the facility.

The AG underscored the importance of making justice accessible across the country, as this is a fundamental right afforded to every person.

He said new courts in far-flung areas will play a critical role in enforcing and realising the rights of every Guyanese.

“The users of this court will appreciate the investments here. It is done for their benefit. It is done for their comfort. The government will continue to invest with the judiciary in the legal sector because we recognise the legal sector provides a service that is so essential to civilisation, and that is providing access to justice,” he said.

He pointed to several other courts under construction at Soesdyke, on the East Bank Demerara; La Parfaite Harmonie, and Tuschen in Region Three, as demonstrations of the government’s commitment to improving access to legal services.

This year, the government has also commissioned the Wales Children’s Court in Region Three, a new magistrate’s court in Port Kaituma, Region One, and an additional courtroom at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts.

“When I look at the type of facilities that these courts offer and the modern amenities that they contain, I say without the risk of any contradiction whatsoever that these court edifices that we are building in Guyana can hold their own.

“In fact, we are far ahead of the Caribbean now when you compare what we are building to what obtains in the rest of the region,” the AG asserted.

During a recent outreach to Siparuta and Orealla in Region Six, Minister Nandlall noted that residents had pleaded for the establishment of a magistrate’s court. They explained that accessing the Skeldon Magistrate’s Court requires a 60-mile upriver journey, causing significant inconvenience.

“We may have to look at the possibility of establishing a court in that area as well. And that is what our vision is, to make justice accessible to every single Guyanese, irrespective of where they are geographically. Because justice is as important as healthcare. It is as important as every other right that you have,” the AG emphasised.

Meanwhile, the construction of new courts aligns with this broader development agenda, ensuring that the country’s legal infrastructure keeps pace with the rapidly evolving physical landscape and solidifies Guyana’s position as a modern and developing nation.

The AG recalled that during his early career at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court, the previous wooden structure was prone to leaks during rainfall, often forcing magistrates to adjourn their sittings until the weather cleared.

“It is important, as I said, that we reflect upon these realities to appreciate the transformation that we are speaking about in our country. And it is happening at every level…and yet, we are being asked where the oil money is going. That is where it is going,” he underlined.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and the Chief Justice of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Roxanne George also delivered remarks at the ceremony, adding that the new structure marks the dawn of a new era for the legal system in Region Five. (DPI)

