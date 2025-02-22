2025 ‘worrying’ for regional food security – Pres. Ali as CARICOM refocuses efforts

Changing trade and geopolitical conditions coupled with climate change and other factors are presenting a worrying situation for food production in the Caribbean and the 25 by 25 goal aimed at achieving food security in the region.

During the recently held 48th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados, decisions were taken to now expand focus towards building a resilient, sustainable and competitive food system within the region.

This was revealed by President Dr Irfaan Ali sitting alongside his fellow regional colleagues at the closing press conference of the three-day conference of the 15-member regional bloc.

The Guyanese Leader, who is leading CARICOM’s agriculture and food security agenda, stated that 2024 saw major impacts on food security efforts, especially with rising prices on the global market – a situation which he says, presents a worrying outlook for this year.

“2024 would have seen major impact in the region as food prices for cereals, meat, dairy, vegetable oil and raw sugar increased significantly on the global market. Of course, we import those increases, we import those inflation and we have to manage within that context.

However, 2025 is adding a lot of worry to the situation. Increased climate-related challenges, increased transportation and logistics costs [and] uncertainty in tariffs and trade rules would have a significant impact on the costs of food globally and here within our region,” Ali stated.

The Head of State cited the impact that the bird flu outbreak in the United States has had on the region with a 20% decline in egg production from the US, a drop in the availability of table eggs, and an 11% decline in poultry meat production in the US. This is further compounded by the price of eggs skyrocketing across the US, with a 15% hike recorded in January.

“So, we’re discussing the impact of these challenges for the region. And important for us, is to look at the full supply chain, to look at alternative supply routes, and to look at ways in which we can enhance and integrate our capacity and capability to withstand what could be a major shock in the global market. If Brazil becomes affected, then we will have major problems in terms of prices and supply… These are the challenges that we will face at least in the first half of this year, and we must be able to plan a strategy that will allow us to withstand these challenges,” he stated.

25 by 25 Agenda

With regards to the region’s food security agenda to reduce CARICOM’s high food import bill by 25% by 2025, President Ali noted that significant progress had been made between 2022 and the end of last year with a 24% increase in food production across the region.

This was supported through major investments in infrastructure to support food production ranging from cold storage, farm-to-market access roads, a solar drying facility, loan approvals and the establishment of dairy facilities, etc.

“We have seen significant increase in private sector investment and lending in the agriculture sector and a food production chain within the region,” the Guyanese Leader noted.

To further bolster these efforts, CARICOM has established a holistic framework aimed at building the region’s agriculture industry and food system to ensure resilience, sustainability and competitiveness.

Consequently, six projects have been identified for collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation and Agriculture (IICA) in realizing this new framework. These projects include: Building capacity for Caribbean agriculture extension services; Enhancing adaptive capacity of coastal communities & agro marine system; Establishment of a digital fabrication lab (Fab Lab); Diversifying the Caribbean fruit crop industry; Bio-economic model in organic waste management, and Improving water security and climate resilience.

“[These are] the projects that we must pursue to achieve the objectives of sustainability, resilience and competitiveness. So, as a result of this holistic approach, we will now be expanding the focus to achieving not only food security but resilience, sustainability and enhancing technology with greater participation among women and youth by 2030. So, we are adding some additional goals,” the Guyanese Head of State posited.

--- ---