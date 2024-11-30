2025 Old Age Pension books to be distributed in December & January

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will be commencing the 2025 Old Age Pension Book Distribution in December 2024.

According to the ministry, this exercise will continue until January 31, 2025. The distribution will be done in ALL communities (community by community).

The countrywide schedule will be posted in the newspapers and on Facebook and shared through the regional offices.

“We are asking that pensioners await the schedule so that they can go to the site

nearest to their homes to facilitate a comfortable and convenient process. We do not advise that pensioners go outside of their NDC districts or pension distribution sites closest to their address, as they will not be able to uplift their books,” the ministry stated in a notice.

It added, “We know that you are eagerly awaiting your books, but we are asking that

you be patient. Even if you are told by your friends that their distribution has started, do wait for your area dates, times and venues to be posted.”

Additionally, pensioners are cautioned not go to any area outside of their cluster as posted in the schedule since their books will not be there.

Moreover, the ministry stated that distribution at the various locations across the country will all start from 8:30AM.

As such, pensioners are being advised not to show up to the distribution sites very early (5:00- 7:00am) to avoid having to wait very long periods.

“There will be an orderly process where pensioners will be served row by row,” the minister added.

Pensioners are also reminded to take their IDs and old pension books.

